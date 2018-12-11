Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a great week ahead!
Clouds returned this morning and they're looking to stick around going forward along with bringing the chance for some snow back to the forecast.
We explain below!
Tonight
Highs should manage the lower 30s again today despite the clouds, but prepare for wind chills to stay in the 20s most of the day.
Most of Mid-Michigan should stay dry despite the clouds. It is possible that a few locations see flurries, or a light snow shower. This is mainly for areas east of I-75. No significant accumulation is expected.
Skies may clear partially in spots late this evening and overnight, but mostly cloudy conditions will be the rule. Overnight lows in the lower and middle 20s look like a good expectation.
Wednesday
Any gaps in the clouds will fill back in on Wednesday morning ahead of our next chance of snow which should show itself toward lunch time tomorrow.
Snow will move in to our southwestern zones toward Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Isabella counties before spreading east through the evening hours. It's not out of the question some areas see a brief mix at first before transitioning to snow.
Amounts should be light for most, around 1" or less, up to 2" in an isolated case.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.