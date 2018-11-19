Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was definitely nice to see the sunshine on Sunday, but as is often the case this time of year, the clouds are quickly moved back into the region. Eventually, snow will rejoin those clouds giving us our next round of winter weather.
Thankfully, we'll start to quiet down toward Thanksgiving, so we'll get our unsettled weather out of the mix early this week.
Today & Tonight
Expect temperatures to climb in the middle and upper 30s for most this afternoon, but windchills will be in the 20s.
Snow returns from the north this afternoon and will continue into the overnight period. Most areas will receive 1" or less of new accumulation, but it's possible a few sections of the Thumb may see 1-3" of new snow.
One thing we will be watching for is the potential for some locally higher amounts in the Thumb with some potential assistance from Lake Huron, leading to pockets of heavier snow. We'll keep watching data trends through today and keep you posted.
Lows tonight fall into the 20s, so slippery roads will be possible tomorrow morning during the commute in any area that sees snow tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
