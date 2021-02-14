Good Monday evening/night! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope you have a great start to the week, or an extended weekend thanks to President's Day.
Snow returned to the region this morning and will be the precursor of what's to come later into tonight.
Another round of snow is on the way this evening and will likely have a bigger impact around the area, including a slow morning drive Tuesday, with school closings possible for some areas.
Cold Temperatures still around to start the week with a slight warm up by the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties until Tuesday afternoon.
Get the latest of your area right here.
Winter System (Tonight - Tuesday)
As we head into the evening hours tonight, snow should start picking back up again from south to north after dinner time. Most of the evening commute should still be in decent shape.
The heaviest snow will likely be around between late evening through early Tuesday morning where we could see some snowfall rates pick up to around 1/2" to 1" per hour. With this being a fluffy snow, expect some of that to blow around and reduce visibility.
Overnight lows should drop back into the single digits. Wind chills will also be frequently near and below zero. If traveling, it's important to dress appropriately and have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes items like a shovel, extra layers, chargers, etc. in the event of getting stranded or stuck in the snow.
Snow will be consistent right through the morning drive tomorrow, which means slow travel and likely some school closings in the hardest hit areas. Plow drivers, both private and municipal will be busy overnight and tomorrow.
When all is said and done between both rounds of snow (this morning and tonight), snowfall amounts will be heaviest in the Thumb and to the south and lighter totals in our counties north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Folks in the Thumb near the lakeshore will also have to monitor lake effect snow showers today and Tuesday added some additional snow on top of the "system snow". One of the bigger reasons for the upgrade to a winter storm warning.
The worst of the impacts are expected in the Thumb and area south and east of there where most of the snow is likely to fall.
Winds not too strong but just enough to make visibility reduced just due to this round of snow having a light and fluffy consistency. North winds around 5-15 mph will keep wind chills below zero into Tuesday morning.
Travel will look to be the worst going into the Tuesday morning commute.
Late Week
After the snow is over Monday-Tuesday, we get a chance to dry out Wednesday. Temperatures look to break 20° by the afternoon.
Thursday-Friday could be another round of accumulating snow for Mid-Michigan. Latest trends have it taking a similar track to the current system we're tracking. Stay tuned.
Temperatures slowly warm into the upper 20s near 30 by the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
