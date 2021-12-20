Good Tuesday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After a quiet start to our Tuesday, more clouds and snow showers will be possible to end the day.
We track the chance for some more rain and snow showers before the holiday weekend. Chances for a white Christmas are still looking low.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight (Tuesday)
Snow showers will become more scattered going into the evening and overnight hours. Areas north and west of the Saginaw Bay will have the best chance around that time while much of the area remains dry.
Snow showers will have the chance to spread a bit farther south as the evening goes along, so if you're out late this evening, you'll have a chance to run into some snow showers eventually, even if you don't see much initially.
Snow will be heaviest and most persistent in our counties north of the Tri-Cities near the tip of the Mitt and these areas will have the best chance to pick up some accumulation. Even then, it won't be much, with not much more than an inch or two expected.
Snow will taper off to just isolated lake-effect snow and flurries overnight, with skies becoming partly cloudy.
Lows will settle in the teens to low 20s, but will feel much colder as a west northwesterly wind picks up to around 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.
Wednesday
A few lingering snow showers will be possible for the morning hours. Most should start the day dry. Temperatures starting in the 20s. Feeling more like the teens and even some single digits out the door.
Winds mainly from the west around 10-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph.
Decreasing clouds will be the theme going into the afternoon and early evening hours. Wind speeds will slowly decrease throughout the day.
Highs for Wednesday will stay cold in the upper 20s near 30.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
