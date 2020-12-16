Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far. That much closer to the weekend!
After some rays of sunshine yesterday, more clouds and snow showers have returned. We can expect some more of this activity into Thursday.
Several chances for rain and snow will present themselves in the extended forecast too.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight
We can still expect some isolated snow showers going into this evening and overnight. Some lake enhancement off Lake Huron will pose the better chance for lake effect snow showers closer to the lakeshore.
Again, the best chances will be focused around I-69 and Thumb, but smaller chances will also exist into the Tri-Cities.
Some light accumulations of an 1" or less in spots will be likely into tonight. Obviously, not a huge snow, but enough to lead to slick roads and be a nuisance at times. Lighter amounts, if any, will be found to the north.
Keep an eye out for any slippery areas into Thursday's commute; especially on bridges and overpasses as lows will settle into the 20s once again.
Thursday
A cold start to your Thursday. Temperatures in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Stay warm!
More clouds than sun can be expected going in throughout the day on Thursday. We carry the chance again for some more snow showers.
Better chances for any snow shower development will reside closer to the lakeshore as northeast winds will aid in some lake enhancement of lake effect snow showers.
Highs for Thursday reaching near freezing in the low 30s by the afternoon.
Stay warm, everyone!
