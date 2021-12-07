Good Tuesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! After a windy Monday, we've had a quieter, but cold Tuesday.
There is a small disturbance which could bring scattered snow showers to the area tonight and Wednesday morning, but this is looking to be a low-impact event.
A few more systems are looking likely late-week into the weekend too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Tuesday)
Most of this evening will continue to stay dry with an increase in cloud cover.
A small disturbance lifting through Mid-Michigan overnight could provide scattered snow showers past midnight into early Wednesday morning, but this is looking to be a low-impact event.
Snow accumulations will be minimal, too, with less than an inch expected for anyone who does see snow. But anything that does fall will have no problem sticking. Roads, especially elevated surfaces could be slick Wednesday morning.
Lows tonight will settle back into the teens. The wind will not be very strong, though, only around 5 mph from the west. Wind chills won't be as cold tonight, but still could feel as cold as the low teens.
Wednesday
A few snow showers will continue to stay in the forecast especially for the morning hours. If you don't experience the snow showers, expect more clouds to start the morning. Temperatures starting near 20.
Trends will be for clouds to decrease going into the later afternoon and evening hours.
Highs Wednesday will be a touch warmer, back in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Late Week - Weekend Outlook
The jet stream still remains active creating unsettled weather for the rest of the week. A warmup will come with this active pattern, 40s and even some 50s are expected Friday and Saturday.
When looking at precipitation, a small system will move through Mid-Michigan creating rain and snow showers on Thursday; better chances for the afternoon and evening. Some mixing will be in the cards with this, but the general theme looks to hold more towards snow.
A larger system with more moisture looks likely for late Friday into Saturday. On Friday and most of Saturday, we expect to stay in the warm sector of the system meaning we'll see plain rain showers.
However, colder air looks to move in on the back side of this system later Saturday; this colder air could transition our precipitation type over to snow showers.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
