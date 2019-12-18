Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week and we welcome you to Wednesday.
Across the region we woke up with snow covered roads. Road conditions have been improving throughout the day, but still watch out for slick spots, snow covered streets/sidewalks and reduced visibility. Take your time getting to your destinations today.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Scattered snow showers will remain in the forecast for today, with very cold temperatures.
Actual air temperatures today will hold steady in the teens, perhaps even dropping through the afternoon hours.
However, wind chill values will be in the single digits, if not colder, because we have a strong wind from the northwest sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
SLIDESHOW: Wednesday wind chills
The snow will continue to stream through Mid-Michigan in a scattered fashion. If you get under a heavy burst it will reduce visibility and it may even coat the roads.
These conditions will continue through the evening and during the overnight, with temperatures dropping even colder in the lower teens.
Stay safe and warm from all this winter weather.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
