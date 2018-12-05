Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you had a chance to enjoy some of the sun that returned to the area on Tuesday.
Unfortunately the sun was short lived and clouds along with some flurries and light snow showers have moved back into Mid-Michigan for our Wednesday. This activity will look to continue before we brighten it up a notch going into the weekend.
We explain below!
Overnight
They're baaaack! Snow showers breaking out across Lower Michigan will make their way gradually south and eastward overnight. Much of the activity will be on the lighter side, but some isolated heavier bursts won't be out of the question.
Despite that, accumulations of little more than a dusting are expected by morning, though that doesn't necessarily mean we're in the clear. Thanks to several days of freezing temperatures, our area roads will be more than cold enough for that dusting of snow to accumulate on them. Be prepared for slippery conditions into the Thursday morning commute!
Overnight lows will hover in the upper 20s and low 30s, but will feel more like the teens thanks to a SW wind at 5-15 mph.
Thursday
Scattered snow showers will be likely throughout the day on Thursday. While it doesn't look to be an all day things, periods or light to moderate snow showers will present themselves throughout the day.
Temperatures continues to stay cold, very similar to the past few days. Expect high temperatures to only reach into the low 30s across the region. Winds will continue to stay breezy into Thursday out of the west northwest around 10-15 mph.
Wind chills will still be an issue for us throughout the day. Winds will make feel like temperatures feel more like the 20s if not the upper teens. Dress appropriately!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.