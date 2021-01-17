Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After several snow showers over the weekend, several more small chances for snow showers will exist into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Another small disturbance will have a bit more energy to give some better chances for some snow showers to develop this evening and into the early overnight hours.
Chances for some light accumulations won't be out of the question to wrap up the weekend. Better chances near and south of the Tri-Cities; give or take 1".
Lows Sunday night drop back into the mid 20s.
MLK Jr. Day
Most of the snow shower activity associated with the quick moving disturbance from Sunday will wrap up by Monday morning.
Temperatures starting in the 20s will pose any untreated surfaces to become slick for your main morning commute.
Highs by the afternoon will reach back into the low 30s.
Some more snow showers, more lake induced, will be possible going into the afternoon and evening hours. A quick dusting at worst is possible.
Areas in the Thumb near Huron county may pick up on some more organized lake effect snow showers off Lake Huron depending on the exact wind direction off the water. A quick few inches would be likely in this scenario.
Lows Monday night drop back into the mid 20s. Snow showers chances decrease into Tuesday but the chance will still stay on the low end into Tuesday.
Looking Ahead
Temperatures look to stay overall seasonable going throughout most of the upcoming week. The only exception will be on Thursday. Highs Thursday expected to reach the upper 30s.
Inauguration day in D.C. is looking to shape up well weather wise. Highs near 40 with some sunshine expected.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
