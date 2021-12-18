Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan!
After a snowy start to the weekend, trends will turn drier and brighter to finish the weekend for most.
No big warm ups or cool down look likely next-week. Could have another system to talk about closer to Christmas.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening - Tonight (Saturday)
Still could have some lingering snow showers and/or freezing drizzle throughout the evening hours. Any roads untreated or elevated surfaces will have the chance to still be slick while out driving tonight.
Past midnight into the overnight hours, our wind flow will continue to turn more north, but staying generally light around 5-10 mph. Lows will settle in the low 20s regionwide, feeling like the upper teens at times farther north.
Past a few flurries tonight, cloud coverage will decrease into Sunday morning.
Sunday
We're back to brighter skies for the second half of the weekend for most!
Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a slight chance for a few flurries. Some lingering lake effect clouds closer to the lakeshore will be on the table.
Temperatures will hold the level in the low 30s, seasonable for this time of year!
We end the weekend dry. More clouds will be likely going late Sunday into Monday. Lows Sunday night drop back into the 20s.
Monday
More clouds than sun will be on the table due to a weak cold front passing by throughout the day. Low moisture will likely lead to a dry frontal passage and therefore keeping us dry Monday.
Highs Monday will be the "warmest" day of the week until the upcoming holiday weekend; back in the upper 30s near 40.
Winds will also be breezy throughout the day. Mainly from the west around 10-20 mph. Gusts could near near 30 mph at times. Good news, we're not expecting winds as strong as the past two systems produced these past few weeks.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.