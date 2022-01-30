Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend has been going well! Saturday was a nice day, just chilly. This morning's snow showers have come to an end and the clouds are breaking up a bit. Temperatures are also running slightly warmer than yesterday.
Afternoon
High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle 20s. A light wind out of the southwest will turn to the west, but staying light. Wind chills will run in the lower 20s this afternoon. Skies will stay variably cloudy and roadways are wet after this morning's snow.
Tonight
Skies stay variably cloudy tonight with dry conditions. It will be a quiet night with a light northwest wind, but temperatures will still be cold with lows settling to around 10 degrees. Expect wind chills in the single digits to start the workweek on Monday.
Midweek Snow Potential
We've been keeping an eye on the potential for some messy weather this upcoming week around Wednesday and Thursday, but this system still has a lot of layers and variables in play. Area of energy that will be responsible for this system has still not made landfall yet. We aren't able to sample the system because of this, but once it does move inland we'll be able to get better readings and measurements. That will also allow forecast models to get a better handle on when and where the system will track.
As of right now, there have been a few southerly shifts in the system, but it's still keeping snowfall in Mid-Michigan. There's fair agreement on snowfall for Wednesday, but there is more divergence in the data for Thursday. If everything holds as it is right now, there is snowfall potential but any other shifts could completely change that. We're keeping a close eye on this, certainly stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
