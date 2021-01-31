Good morning Mid-Michigan! Hope you're enjoying the weekend so far.
After a dry start to the weekend, we have the chance for some snow showers to develop for our Sunday.
Luckily, this activity won't stick around too long but could make for a few slick spots before the weekend is done and over with.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
While no Mid-Michigan counties are currently under any winter alerts, areas just to our south are. Be aware if you have any travel plans for today.
Today & Tonight
Snow showers will likely continue for most areas, especially south and west of Saginaw Bay throughout Sunday morning, before tapering off quickly during the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies with an few isolated snow showers at worst north of the Bay along with breezy conditions will persist for the remainder of the day, making for a bitingly cold second half of the weekend to go along with any fresh snow.
Highs later this afternoon reaching back near 30 with winds mainly from the east around 10-20 mph, gusting even higher near 25 mph at times. These stronger winds could also contribute to some blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times.
Accumulations are expected to be held to a minimum for Michigan standards, with the highest amounts ranging from 1"-2" south and west near Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties for locations like Alma, Owosso, and west of Flint. Totals will drop off quickly to the northeast.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend going into Monday morning. Lows back into the low 20s.
Monday
A few more lingering snow showers will be possible going into Monday. Best chances will be south and east of the Tri-Cities this go around. Again most look to stay dry starting a new week.
Highs by the afternoon will be similar to Sunday; reaching the upper 20s near 30.
Winds will continue to stay breezy from the northeast to start of the new week. Around 10-20 mph will keep feels like temperatures as low as the teens.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
