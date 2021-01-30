Good evening Mid-Michigan!
Our main weather story for tonight are the snow showers expected in our area.
Luckily, the end of the weekend and the beginning of the work week look to be dry.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Temperatures will dip to the low 20s, paired with wind chills in the low teens to single digits. Be sure to layer up!
Further into this evening while the storm system begins to track toward the Ohio Valley, clouds will thicken up quickly before midnight.
Snow showers will begin moving into the area after midnight. Any snow showers that develop are expected to be steadiest and heaviest south and west of Saginaw Bay, continuing into Sunday morning.
Winds will sustain moderately around 10 to 15 mph out of the ESE.
Sunday
Snow will likely continue for most areas south and west of Saginaw Bay throughout Sunday morning, before tapering off quickly during the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy skies north of the Bay along with breezy conditions will persist for the remainder of the day, making for a bitingly cold second half of the weekend to go along with any fresh snow.
Highs Sunday reaching back near 30 with winds mainly from the east around 10-20 mph, gusting even higher near 25 mph at times. These stronger winds could also contribute to blowing and drifting snow, so drivers should remain alert even after the snow ends, as roads may be covered up again by drifting snow.
Accumulations are expected to be held to a minimum for Michigan standards, with the highest amounts ranging from 1"-2" south and west near Gratiot, Shiawassee, and Genesee counties for locations like Alma, Owosso, and west of Flint. Totals will drop off quickly to the northeast.
Know that this is a situation similar to last Tuesday where the track of the storm will make all the difference. If the system tracks farther north, so too will heavier snowfall amounts. A track farther south could leave us with little more than a few flurries. Stay tuned to TV5 over the next 36 hours for updates!
Partly to mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend. going into Monday morning. Lows back into the low 20s. A few more snow showers will be possible going into Monday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
