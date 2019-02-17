Happy Sunday Mid-Michigan! I hope you enjoyed some of the sun yesterday, because today cloud cover is building in and eventually those clouds will produce snow showers.
Weather Alerts
A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of Mid-Michigan. Click here to check out our weather alerts page.
We break down the forecast below!
Sunday
This morning we are waking up to cloudy skies and cold temperatures. For most temperatures are starting in the teens and 20s. You add in a wind sustained at around 5 to 10 mph, it feels like we are in the single digits for most. Make sure to bundle up for today. This afternoon our temperatures will peak in the middle 20s.
By lunchtime today, expect a few snow showers to pop up near our western counties. More widespread snow will develop by early evening. The heavier snow will impact areas south of Saginaw Bay, but a few snow showers or flurries could stray farther north. Snow-covered roads and poor visibility will impact travel into the first half of Sunday night, with the snow coming to a quick end after 3AM.
Accumulations across I-69 look to be around 1 to 3". From Mt. Pleasant to the Tri-Cities and across the Thumb, and 1"-2". Anywhere north of the Bay will pick up a dusting.
