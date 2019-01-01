Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great holiday season and we send our best for a great start to 2019.
As we get the New Year underway, snow showers will return to Michigan Wednesday. Minor snow accumulations will be possible.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
The big story tonight will be our overnight low temperatures. Lows tonight will fall into the teens and some locations mainly north could fall down into the single digits. Skies will be partly cloudy with a light wind.
Wednesday
Wednesday morning will be very chilly. Temperatures for most will start in the teens and lower 20s, so make sure to start your cars early. By the late morning and early afternoon hours, scattered snow showers will pop up. We are looking at light accumulations around 1.0" or less.
This will create some slick roadways, so please be careful while traveling. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.