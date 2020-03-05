After our recent run of Spring-like weather, Winter is briefly stepping in to remind us that we've still got two weeks to go before Spring arrives for good.
Overnight
With an area of low pressure swirling across the state overnight, returning rain and snow showers will gradually transition entirely to snow. These scattered snow showers will persist into Friday morning, but no significant accumulation is expected outside of a possible thin coating on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Temperatures will slip back to around 30 degrees, with winds to 10-20 out of the NNW by daybreak. Expect wind chills in the teens and 20s by the time you head out in the morning!
Friday
Friday morning we will have a chance for lingering snow showers, clearing and drying out during the afternoon hours. Temperatures Friday will be a little cooler in the middle and upper 30s. It will be another windy day on Friday. Winds could gusts towards 30 mph at times. With that said, temperatures will feel much cooler as you walk out the door.
If your area does experience rain and snow shower activity watch out for slick roads. Snow accumulations Thursday into Friday morning, if any at all, will remain minor. Possibly 1" to 2" across our northern zones along with the Thumb. Anywhere else, we are looking at 1" or less.
Stay warm, everyone!
