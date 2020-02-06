Snow found some extra oomph on Thursday evening, making for treacherous travel conditions. While the snow will diminish into Friday, expect slick road conditions to persist.
Weather Alerts
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect until 4:00 PM Friday for the following counties: HURON, SANILAC.
Overnight
Steady light snow will become increasingly scattered overnight as low pressure tracks into New England. Lake effect snow showers rolling in from Lake Huron will replace the steady snow, and will primarily focus on the Thumb and parts of I-75 into Friday morning. Additional accumulations of around 1" will be possible in the Thumb, with less than 0.5" expected elsewhere.
Accumulation or not, blowing and drifting snow will remain an issue throughout the night, along with the potential for icy patches on the roads thanks to earlier melted snow refreezing. Use extreme caution if traveling overnight and Friday morning.
Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 20s, with winds shifting north at 10-15 mph. Expect wind chills in the teens.
Friday
Lingering lake effect snow showers will continue, primarily across the Thumb and along I-75 on Friday morning. As winds weaken a bit and shift northwest in the afternoon, we'll see the snow come to an end with mostly cloudy skies remaining locked in. There is the potential for a few peeks of sunshine, but better chances for seeing the sun will come on Saturday.
Temperatures won't budge much, climbing into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Although winds will be lighter, expect wind chills values to continue hovering in the teens and low 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
