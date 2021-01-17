Good morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
After a few snow showers Saturday, chances for a few rain/snow showers will remain in the forecast to end the weekend.
Several more small chances for snow showers will exist into next week too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
More of the same setup will be likely going into the second half of the weekend.
More clouds than sun and chances for some snow showers along with a little bit of mixing where temperatures reach just above freezing.
Highs for Sunday will reach back into the low and mid 30s.
Another small disturbance will have a bit more energy to give some better chances for some snow showers to develop into this afternoon, evening and overnight hours.
Chances for some light accumulations won't be out of the question to wrap up the weekend. Better chances near and south of the Tri-Cities; give or take 1".
Lows Sunday night drop back into the mid 20s.
MLK Jr. Day
Most of the snow showers activity associated with a quick moving disturbance back on Sunday will wrap up by Monday morning.
Temperatures starting in the 20s will pose any untreated surfaces to become slick for your main morning commute.
Highs by the afternoon will reach back into the low 30s.
Some more snow showers, more lake induced, will be possible going into the afternoon and evening hours. A quick dusting at worst is possible.
Lows Monday night drop back into the mid 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.