Good Monday afternoon, welcome to the new workweek! Isolated snow showers are expected north of the Tri-Cities as a weak clipper system passes through. Small chances for rain and snow showers continues on Tuesday, then another clipper is expected to bring snow showers on Wednesday.
Afternoon
Sunshine bathed the Tri-Cities and locations south through the morning, but a few clouds have moved in. These clouds are all attendant with the clipper moving through. Expect snow showers to pick up during the afternoon north of the Tri-Cities, as any snow showers or flurries this morning had a tough time reaching the ground. The tip of the Thumb also stands the chance to see a few flurries.
This is looking like a general dusting to 1" snowfall. Totals near 1" will be isolated to northern fringe of the TV5 viewing area. Nothing major, but enough for back roads and untreated surfaces to become slick. Be on the look out for that for the evening drive up north!
Highs this afternoon will be similar to Sunday, if not only a degree or two cooler. But, the north-south temperature split from Sunday will be present again. Expect 20s up north but middle 30s farther south. The wind will be light, though, at only 5 to 10 mph out of the southeast!
Tonight
A few flurries will remain possible tonight, but overall skies stay variably cloudy. Lows will settle into the middle 20s with a southeast wind shifting southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Overall, not an extremely cold start Tuesday morning!
Tuesday & Wednesday
Skies stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday with temperatures elevating to the upper 30s. The wind will begin to pick up out of the west around 10 to 20 mph. The chance exists for a few rain and snow showers, but that chance is quite low and is dependent upon on the speed and placement of a cold front moving near the Great Lakes.
Wednesday's clipper looks to be mostly snow, but some mixing is possible for our communities farthest south. The system is on the weaker end, so snow accumulations will be on the lighter side. The afternoon drive may see a few slick spots as a result.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
