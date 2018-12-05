Good Wednesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you had a chance to enjoy some of the sun that returned to the area on Tuesday.
Unfortunately the sun was short lived and clouds along with some flurries and light snow showers have moved back into Mid-Michigan for our Wednesday. This activity will look to continue before we brighten it up a notch going into the weekend.
We explain below!
Tonight
The evening will be fairly quiet, still some flurries will be possible.
However, there will be chances for more flurries and light snow showers throughout the later evening and into the overnight hours. Another round of light snow looks to occur overnight into Thursday morning. This round will also feature light accumulations less than 1".
Even with very minor accumulations, temperatures below freezing will cause for any snow that does fall to promote some slick spots on the roads especially bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures continue to stay cold. Readings will be slowly falling throughout the upper 20s this evening into the overnight hours. Lows settle in the 20s again tonight. Winds will be staying breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph; making wind chills feel more like the teens and even some as low as the single digits.
Thursday
Scattered snow showers will be likely throughout the day on Thursday. While it doesn't look to be an all day things, periods or light to moderate snow showers will present themselves throughout the day.
Temperatures continues to stay cold, very similar to the past few days. Expect high temperatures to only reach into the low 30s across the region. Winds will continue to stay breezy into Thursday out of the west northwest around 10-15 mph.
Wind chills will still be an issue for us throughout the day. Winds will make feel like temperatures feel more like the 20s if not the upper teens. Dress appropriately!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
