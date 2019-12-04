Good afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week so far, and welcome you to the half-way point.
Most areas received a thin layer of fresh snow yesterday. Now going through the middle of the work week, we will be tracking more snow shower activity.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Lake-effect snow showers started this morning, and they will continue throughout the day. They will roll across Mid-Michigan in a scattered fashion. Depending on where the heavy bands set up, it will coat roads quickly and reduce visibility. Stay alert of that while driving. If you don't have the snow, expect cloudy skies.
Snow totals today should remain minor. Looking around a 0.5" inch possible in most spots. Locally heavier amounts will be possible wherever the heaviest bands set up.
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 30s. Factoring in a west wind today at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph will not only create the lake effect-snow, but wind chill values will feel like the 20s throughout the day. Bundle up!
Those 30s will hold during the evening hours, then temepratures will drop into the 20s for overnight lows.
The snow shower activity will wind down tonight, leaving us with a cloudy sky.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
