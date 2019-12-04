Our weather remained repetitive on Wednesday, with another round of snow showers and temperatures hovering in the low to mid 30s. By the look of things, we've got at least another 24 hours to go before we break out of this revolving door.
Tonight
Lake effect snow showers and some mixed drizzle will prove a headache for travel this evening, leading to occasional drops in visibility, and of course, slick spots on the roads. Some side streets may even pick up a light dusting from the passing snow showers, so be prepared to dial back your speed wherever you're headed.
Snow showers will come to an end after midnight in most areas as wind begin to ease up, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies into Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s for most of the evening, then dip toward the mid 20s by daybreak.
Thursday
A brief window of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday morning will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as a new disturbance sweeps in from the northern Plains. Isolated snow showers will be possible after 3:00 PM, but much of the evening commute looks to be in decent shape. Highs will level off in the mid 30s once again, with a light southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
A period of steadier light snow will settle in after 8:00 PM Thursday, sweeping east and moving out of the region shortly after midnight. This will make late-evening travel a bit dicey, but significant snow accumulation is not expected. Most of the region will pick up less than 1" of new snow.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over after the snow departs, with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s.
