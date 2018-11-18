Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Now as we start the new week, snow is back in the forecast. We explain the snow chances for Monday below.
Moving forward, Thanksgiving at this point is looking like the most pleasant day in the extended forecast.
Tonight
Tonight we can expect clouds to increase ahead of our next system. Temperatures will be falling through the 30s settling into the lower to middle 20s for overnight low temperatures. Snow showers will return tonight for our northern most counties. Make sure to take it easy out on the roads.
Monday & Beyond
It will be a cold start to our Monday, temperatures will start in the 20s so make sure to bundle up. All day our skies will be covered by clouds, and we have a chance for a few scattered snow showers during the afternoon. It doesn't seem like much in terms of accumulation, but it will reduce visibility at times.
Looking ahead, Wednesday will be a huge travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday as well as early risers for great deals Black Friday shopping. The weather will cooperate at this point with dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
