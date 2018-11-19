Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was definitely nice to see the sunshine on Sunday, but as is often the case this time of year, the clouds are quickly moved back into the region. Snow showers chances will be possible in the short term forecast as well as a cool down.
Thankfully, we'll start to quiet down toward Thanksgiving, so we'll get our unsettled weather out of the mix early this week.
We explain below!
Tonight
Snow showers will continue into the overnight period. Most areas will receive 1" or less of new accumulation. One thing we will be watching for is the potential for some locally higher amounts in the Thumb with some potential assistance from Lake Huron, leading to pockets of heavier snow. It is possible that a few sections of the Thumb may see 1-3" of new snow.
Temperatures will be cold this evening and into the overnight. Expect temperatures to slowly fall from the 30s down into the 20s. Wind chills will feel more like the 20s this evening leading to some teens overnight.
Lows tonight fall into the 20s, so slippery roads will be possible tomorrow morning during the commute in any area that sees snow tonight.
Tuesday
Any lingering snow showers from the overnight hours look to wrap up heading into Tuesday morning and going throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies with a good mix of the sun and the clouds look to be on tap for your Tuesday.
Temperatures will even be a touch colder than what we experienced for our Monday. High temperatures will struggle to reach 30 with some locations being stuck in the 20s. Wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel a good 5-10 degrees colder with winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Also with Thanksgiving is right around the corner, people are beginning to plan for traveling to see friends and family. See how your travel forecast will play out.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
