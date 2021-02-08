Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
The cold temperatures into the new week along with small chances for snow showers.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Cold temperatures and wind chills will be the big story again today. High temperatures will be stuck in the teens this afternoon, with wind chills running at least a few degrees behind in the single digits. Layer up!
Expect some sunshine mixing in early on this afternoon. We expect skies to be largely partly to mostly cloudy going later into the early evening hours.
Our next round of some snow showers arrives tonight, for at least parts of Mid-Michigan as a weak disturbance swings through. The best chances for this snow will be from US-10 to the south, with chances dropping off farther to the north.
This round of snow should be fairly light, with new accumulation around 1" or less when all is said and done. The bigger takeaway will be impacts on the roads into Tuesday morning. Slick spots with salt being less effective as temperatures are staying well below freezing.
Overnight lows remain very cold in the single digits. Winds will be generally light but still make wind chills feel close to 0 into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
Any snow showers from Monday night should be wrapping up by the morning hours. Still be cautious of any slick spots for your morning commute.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over going into the afternoon allowing in some more rays of sunshine from time to time.
Highs by the afternoon reaching into the upper teens near 20. Wind chills still feeling 5-10° colder throughout the day.
Northwest winds around 5-10 mph may allow in some extra lake effect cloud cover off Lake Michigan.
Stay warm, everyone!
