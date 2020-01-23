A slow-moving storm system has brought snow showers back to Mid-Michigan, but this is just the beginning of a 3-day stretch of unsettled weather.
Tonight
Isolated snow showers will track through Mid-Michigan this evening and on into tonight. While some heavier bursts of snow will be possible, no significant accumulation is expected. Stay alert for changes in visibility and slippery areas on the roads. Closer to daybreak, some of the snow showers will begin to mix with rain as temperatures begin to climb, and there may be some brief freezing drizzle. Stay alert for icy patches for the morning commute!
Temperatures will slip back to the low 30s before midnight, and then climb into the mid 30s by daybreak.
Friday
Low pressure will begin to loop northeastward toward the state on Friday, dragging a swath of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico. An occasional mix of rain and snow is expected throughout the day, but the activity will be more widespread during the afternoon and evening. The precipitation will generally fall on the lighter side, proving to be more of a nuisance than anything else. Still, keep an umbrella on standby and be prepared to take it a bit slower in your travels.
Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 30s once again, with an ENE wind increasing to 5-15 mph.
Occasional rain and snow showers will continue into Friday night, tending to become less numerous after midnight. Temperatures will not budge much, with lows only scaling back to the mid 30s.
