Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope Wednesday is just as nice.
Our weather has been pretty quiet thus far this week, but a more active pattern returns for the next few days, bringing occasional snow, strong winds at times, and some true January temperatures.
We'll also need to plan on hazardous road conditions at times the next few days.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be at their warmest point of the day, with most areas starting the morning commute in the 30s. Wind chills are running a bit behind in the 20s, but not quite as cold as we've been most of this week.
Expect temperatures to fall into the teens and 20s this afternoon and evening, and with winds sustained in many areas between 15-30 miles per hour, with gusts between 35-45 miles per hour, wind chills in the teens and single digits are expected.
Wind Advisories exist in the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and I-69 counties through 10 PM this evening where the top end gust potential near 45 miles per hour is more likely. The strongest wind will be late this morning through the evening.
As for the snow, it's already ongoing in our northern counties along M-55 this morning, and will expand across the rest of the region as the day goes along. Once snow showers arrive, they'll remain possible through this evening and overnight, although occasional breaks can be expected.
With falling temperatures today, snow should stick to road surfaces fairly easily once we cool down. In addition to the slick and icy roads, the strong winds could lead to poor visibility at times as that snow falls. Bottom line, be careful traveling today, and be prepared for conditions that may change quickly.
Accumulation is tricky and sporadic when it comes to lake effect snow, so numbers will be highly variable. Amounts through 7 AM Thursday should remain around 1" or less for most, but areas where snow showers persist today could pick up a few inches. The best chance for higher totals will be along M-55, US-127, and near the lakeshores.
Scattered snow will continue overnight, with lows falling into the single numbers in our coldest locations and teens elsewhere.
Thursday & Friday
Scattered lake-effect snow will continue through the end of the workweek, but the coverage is expected to be less Thursday and Friday compared to Wednesday.
Highs both days will be a mix of teens and 20s, giving us a very chilly end to the week. Although the wind will be lighter during this stretch, wind chills will still have a chance to run quite a bit behind our actual temperatures.
One thing worth watching Thursday and early Friday, will be some lake-effect bands that are expected to develop over Lake Huron in a northwest to southeast fashion. These bands could clip the northeastern sections of the Thumb and some of our shoreline areas north of the Saginaw Bay.
If this occurs and these bands persist, not guaranteed since wind direction will be critical, snowfall amounts may exceed 4" when all is said and done Friday. It will help to spread it out over a few days, but could still add up near those lakeshore areas.
We'll be sure to watch this closely.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
