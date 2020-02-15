Hello Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
Valentine's Day into the beginning of this weekend was a cold one, but hopefully that didn't get in the way of you having a great day.
Things will be slowly turning "warmer" for the weekend.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Any lingering snow showers from earlier this evening look to wrap up after midnight.
We've had breezy conditions all day which have given us a wind chill factor.
Sustained winds are still expected at 10-20 miles per hour out the southwest with gusts near 25+ miles per hour at times into the overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be cold once again but not as cold as the previous nights; down into the mid 20s.
Sunday
We will dry out by Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme throughout the day. A few rays of sun mixed in will definitely be possible.
Temperatures will be a touch warmer in the middle 30s.
Winds will still be a touch breezy out of the west around 5-15 mph. No where near as strong as Saturday.
Still be sure to dress from cold wind chills all weekend.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.