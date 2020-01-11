Good Saturday evening/night! Despite the weather, we hope you have a great weekend ahead.
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will all be possible, with a wide range of impacts around the TV5 viewing area.
Get out latest forecast here!
Winter Weather Alerts
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Temperatures have been critical today, especially when it comes to the freezing rain threat. We're already seeing many areas fall below freezing this afternoon. Keep an eye on temperatures through the day on our weather page.
We will have another wave or widespread precipitation arriving later this evening. That wave will likely feature more mix and snow rather than rain as temperatures will have cooled off by that point.
As the night goes on, everyone will transition to all snow before the system pulls away from us early Sunday morning. Before it pulls away, snow could be heavy at times, coming down even greater than 1" per hour. Blowing snow is also possible.
Ice amounts have come down a bit from last night's forecast, with some signs that there may be a bit more sleet that mixes in for our region. Although sleet isn't a treat either, it will at least knock ice amounts down a bit where that's the case. Our heaviest ice zones can still expect 0.25" to 0.50" with a few locally higher locations not out of the question.
Keep in mind, if temperatures swing just a bit, that could be the difference between more freezing rain or more sleet, so be prepared for both today.
Here's a look at the different winter precipitation types that can occur.
Ice amounts going down even a little bit is good news, but it's a small change. This amount of ice can still lead to hazardous travel and power outages, especially with the gusty conditions.
With ice amounts going down in places, that means we've adjusted our snow & sleet expectations just a touch. There are no major changes, mainly just dragging the 1-4" accumulation zone a little farther south and bumping up the top end of the range. Counties north of the Tri-Cities will pick up 4-8" of snow, with potentially 6-12" in the far north.
Lakeshore and inland flooding will be an issue, too. Inland flooding is expected to be at its worst along I-69 where Flood Warnings are in place and low lying areas.
Lakeshore Flood Warnings continue for the counties along the lakeshore and areas along the Saginaw River should be taking precautions as well.
Winds will remain breezy at times out of the northwest and may reach their peak this evening with the second wave rolling through. Gusts between 30-40 miles per hour will remain possible out of the northeast. Winds will eventually die down toward lunchtime Sunday.
Expect overnight lows in the teens and 20s, which will keep roads slick through the morning hours of Sunday. This will be especially true in untreated areas.
Sunday
We expect the bulk of any precipitation to exit the region by the late morning hours. Some roads will still be slick from the snow from the night before or just any secondary untreated roads. Still plan for some extra driving time Sunday morning.
Conditions look to slowly improve into the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible for the second half of the day.
Highs only look to land into the mid 20s. Good news is winds look to back off into Sunday.
Chances for a few isolated snow showers ahead of another weak system will be possible into the late evening and overnight hours of Monday. No major accumulations expected compared to the the weekend storm we currently have in play.
Lows Sunday night dip down into the upper teens for most. Still expect some slick spots on any untreated surfaces; bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.
Be smart and stay safe this weekend!
