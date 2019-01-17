Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far.
Some area roads may still be slick, so make sure to give yourself extra time before you venture out. The roads may become even more slick because we have a chance for a few snow showers tonight.
We break down the forecast below!
Overnight
Scattered light snow will come to an end after midnight, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies which will take us into Friday morning. Treated roads will remain slick, but stay alert for untreated areas where a dusting of snow will have collected. It's not the icy scenario we dealt with on Monday and Tuesday night, but slick and hazardous for travel nonetheless.
It at least will not be as cold tonight, as we trade in Wednesday night's lows in the teens and single-digits for low 20s. Winds will remain light, meaning very little in the way of a wind chill.
Friday
The literal calm before the storm. We'll settle into a pocket of tranquil weather on Friday, between our departing disturbance and a new winter storm spreading in across the Plains. Mostly cloudy skies will hold firm, but we should manage some breaks of sun from time to time as well. Temps will hold the level with Thursday's, peaking in the upper 20s to around 30. If you have any errands to run that you were saving for Saturday, you may want to take advantage of the quiet conditions and move those up to Friday if you can.
Snow showers breaking out late Friday evening will gradually develop into a steady snow after midnight, spreading northward as low pressure tracks across Missouri. By daybreak, many of us will wake up to light-to-moderate snow, and perhaps an inch or two of accumulation already on the ground. Lows Friday night will take a sharp dip back to the mid teens.
Saturday
It's not a blockbuster storm for us, but steady snow will continue across most of Mid-Michigan during the first half of Saturday. Snow will be heaviest along the I-69 corridor, progressively becoming lighter in areas farther north. The cutoff for steady snow will likely set up in the vicinity of US-10, with a few snow showers periodically breaking away toward the M-55 corridor. The snow will persist into the early-afternoon, then quickly come to an end after 3:00 PM as the storm begins to track into the Northeast.
Snowfall accumulation by storm's end will range from 1" or less along M-55, to 1"-3" around the Tri-Cities, Clare, Mt. Pleasant, and the immediate south short of Saginaw Bay. The greater Flint area along with the entire I-69 corridor and most of the Thumb will see total clock in closer to 2"-4". Keep it tuned to TV5 for continuing updates!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.