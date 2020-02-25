After a stretch of sunny and milder weather, Winter's coming back for a little while.
Current Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: For the counties of Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 7 AM Wednesday through 4 AM Thursday.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for Huron and Sanilac county until 10AM Thursday.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect Bay and Tuscola county until 10AM Wednesday.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Overnight
Scattered light snow will slowly begin to spread north overnight, primarily impacting locations south of Saginaw Bay and the Tri-Cities before daybreak. The snow will be intermittent, and with the ground still fairly warm after the Spring-like temperatures we saw on Saturday through Monday, much of it will melt at the onset.
Temperatures falling into the mid 20s will allow some of the snow to begin sticking before daybreak, but 1" or less of new accumulation is expected in areas that see snow before sunrise. NNE winds will remain blustery at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph at times.
Wednesday
Snow will become increasingly widespread throughout the day on Wednesday, as low pressure slowly tracks toward the east end of Lake Erie. While all of Mid-Michigan is expected to see at least a few flakes, the steadiest and heaviest snow will remain focused from Saginaw Bay southward. Flint and the I-69 corridor, as well as the Thumb will experience the heaviest and most persistent snow, with locations like the Tri-Cities and Mt. Pleasant sitting closer to the northern fringe of the steady snow.
Highs will climb to around 30 degrees on Wednesday, with NNE winds increasing to 15-20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times. This will lead to some issues with blowing snow, while the winds also act to enhance snowfall rates across the Thumb as moisture is pulled inland from the open waters of Lake Huron.
Snow will continue into Wednesday evening, then taper off after midnight as winds pivot into the north. By the time the steady snow comes to an end, much of the eastern Thumb will pick up the highs accumulations on the order of 4"-7". 2"-5" is expected across Tuscola County and along I-69, with totals dropping off quickly as you head north.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.