Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week and welcome you to the half-way point.
Are you ready for some snow? If so, some locations will start to see some snow showers arriving tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening most of us should stay snow free, with increasing clouds. Snow will start to move in around 10 tonight starting across our southern counties first.
That snow will gradually move father north during the overnight and for our Thursday. We have less of a chance for snow for our northern communities.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and lower 20s.
Thursday Snow
Roads may be slick and snow covered for some during the morning hours, so please drive safe.
The snow will continue to move through the region during the morning and afternoon hours. Overall, it is not expected to be that heavy. The most snow will fall from the Tri-Cities and points south.
Tonight through Friday morning, we expect snowfall totals to range from 1-2" in the Thumb, I-69 and the Tri-Cities. Areas to the north and west are expected to stay around 1" or less.
