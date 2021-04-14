Ready or not, here it comes! Snow is headed our way tonight, but how much are we looking at?
Tonight
Isolated rain and snow showers will continue this evening as an area of low pressure drifts over the north end of Lake Michigan. Most of the evening activity will be limited to areas north of Saginaw Bay, with areas to the south possibly seeing some brief clearing late this evening.
A mix of rain and snow will become more widespread after 3:00 AM, as the low begins to track southward across lower Michigan. Some locations may even see a full changeover to snow from time to time, which will continue into the Thursday morning commute. While as much as 1" of snow is POSSIBLE if and where heavier snow showers occur, most of us will pick up less than half an inch of accumulation, likely nothing more than a light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces.
Lows tonight in the low to mid 30s.
Thursday
Rain and snow showers on Thursday morning will change over to plain rain by lunchtime. From there, hit-or-miss showers will persist throughout the afternoon and early evening, meaning we'll need to be prepared for some messy travel throughout the day. Expect chilly conditions to remain in place too, with highs only set for the middle and upper 40s! From nearly 30 degrees above average last Thursday, to around 10 degrees below average this week. April in Michigan!
Showers ending on Thursday evening will leave mostly cloudy skies behind overnight. Northwesterly winds increasing to 10-20 mph will make lows in the mid 30s feel more like the 20s!
Stay warm, everyone!
