Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope you have a great start to the week, or an extended weekend thanks to President's Day.
Snow has returned to the region this morning and will likely impact the morning commute with some snow covered roads. This round, beyond some slow travel early today, shouldn't cause too many issues. But a more robust round of snow is on the way this evening and will likely have a bigger impact around the area, including a slow morning drive Tuesday, with school closings possible for some areas.
Today & Tonight
Snow this morning won't be all that impressive numbers wise, with most areas picking up 1" or less. The bigger problem is that snow sticking to the roads with our temperatures in the single digits in many areas as we start today.
This snow should wind down this morning and we'll be looking at a mostly dry afternoon, outside of any flurries or isolated light snow. High temperatures during this time should manage to jump back into the teens, but with a northerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusts near 20 miles per hour, wind chills will remain near and below 0 all day.
As we head into the evening hours tonight, snow should start picking back up again from south to north after 6 PM. The heaviest snow will likely be around between 10 PM and 6 AM, where we could see some snowfall rates pick up to around 1" per hour. With winds staying breezy overnight and a fluffy snow, expect some of that to blow around and reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisories are currently issued from Saginaw and Gratiot counties to the south and to the east until 12 PM tomorrow, but it's possible we could see more counties added, potentially some upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings later today. If this happens, you'll know about them on air and on social media.
Wind chills will also be frequently near and below zero, so if traveling, it's important to dress appropriately. Overnight lows should
Snow will be consistent right through the morning drive tomorrow, which means slow travel and likely some school closings in the hardest hit areas. Plow drivers, both private and municipal will be busy overnight and tomorrow.
When all is said and done between both rounds of snow (this morning and tonight), snowfall amounts will be heaviest in the Thumb and to the south. Totals will taper off gradually as you head north and west. Our heaviest zones in the central and eastern Thumb will likely pick up between 6-10" of snow, with a zone of 4-7" in the western Thumb to Saginaw, 2-5" in places like Alma, Bay City, Midland, and Mount Pleasant, and lighter totals in our counties north of the Tri-Cities.
As better information becomes available today, we may make some minor adjustments to this outlook before this event gets underway this evening.
The worst of the impacts are expected in the Thumb and area south and east of there. With the fluffy nature of the snow, as well as a wind gusting near 20-25 miles per hour overnight, reduced visibility and blowing snow are possible. Cold temperatures will reduce the effectiveness of salt a bit, and wind chills will be near and below zero much of the next two days.
Stay warm, everyone!
