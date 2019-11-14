Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful second half of the week.
It took awhile to get going in parts of Mid-Michigan, but snow moved back in last night and it's continuing for some areas for the morning drive. While it's not as much snow as Monday, there are bound to be some slick areas as you head out and about this morning, so plan for a few extra minutes.
To track the snow this morning, check out your Interactive Radar!
Today & Tonight
Snow should make progress off to the east through the next few hours, eventually ending by mid to late morning in the Thumb. Minor accumulations will be possible and may coat the roads, but shouldn't get out of control.
Temperatures are in the lower and middle 20s as we begin today with a southwesterly wind flow keeping wind chills a touch cooler in the teens.
Highs should have a chance to come above the 30 degree mark this afternoon with lower and middle 30s your target this afternoon. Wind chills will still be present, but should manage to jump into at least the 20s.
Clouds will hang tough, but outside of any isolated lake-effect from the western side of the state, we should stay fairly dry this afternoon and evening. The same is true for the overnight period, with a chance to even break up the clouds in a few areas.
Overnight lows will settle into the middle and upper 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
