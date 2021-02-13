Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! The weekend has launched from the starting line.
Today we're zeroing in on more snow. Valentine's Day tomorrow is looking to be on the colder side as well.
Weather Alerts
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Get the latest for your area on the Weather Alerts page of our website.
Today & Tonight
We'll see periods of light snow today as a small disturbance moves through the area. Snow showers will begin to pick up this morning, and we're even starting to see flurries in the Thumb. Accumulations will be pretty light though, only around 1 to 2 inches. TV5 viewers on the north side of the bay could see accumulations from 2 to 5 inches due to some lake effect enhancement. This will provide for some slick spots on the roadways today, so be sure to allow for some extra time if you're hitting the roads.
Temperatures will get up into the low 20s, and winds will stay steady out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Some light snow showers will linger into the early overnight hours, but they won't amount to much from a totals aspect. Overall, we'll have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will take a dive off the deep-end into the single digits. Wind chills tonight will be sub-zero with north winds around 5 mph.
Sunday
Your Valentine's Day forecast is looking a little more on the cold and blustery side. Temperatures will only reach the upper teens, and wind chills will be into the single digits at times after factoring in the 5 to 10 mph northwest wind. We're also looking at the possibility for some isolated snow showers throughout the day, but otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will persist.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
