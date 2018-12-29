After getting a quick taste of Spring on Friday, temperatures have reverted back to normal. Despite a few isolated snow showers overnight, dry conditions look to take us throughout the rest of the weekend.
New Year's is looking a bit interesting.
We explain below!
Tonight & Sunday
Mostly cloudy skies continues into tonight, a few snow showers will continue into the early overnight hours. A quick coating of snow will be possible and make for some slick spots. Use caution while out driving tonight. Winds taking a turn toward the southwest will push some renewed moisture inland from Lake Michigan, squeezing out a few of those lake effect flakes. Quiet otherwise with lows in the mid 20s.
A winner on Sunday! Lingering clouds in the morning will thin out as the day goes on, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will also get a small bump, returning to the mid 30s.
Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching upwards of 25 mph. Good idea to bring in or tie down any loose items to may have out in the yard.
New Year's
The next storm system looks to move into Mid-Michigan New Year's Eve starting in the afternoon and last into New Year's Day. The placement and type of precipitation is still a little uncertain at this point. Temperatures will play a big factor into whether we receive rain, snow or a mix.
As of now for New Year's Eve; from the Tri-Cities and south, we look to see more rain. Colder air north and west of the Tri-Cities look to lead to more of a mix to snow.
Going into New Year's Day, colder air will move into the entire region on the back side of the system giving the chance for scattered snow showers throughout the day.
This forecast is subjected to chance as we zone in on New Year's Eve, so be sure to stay tuned for updated forecasts.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.