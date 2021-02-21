Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoyed the weekend.

After a mainly dry weekend, snow moves in for a wintry start to the workweek.

We also get several chances to reach above freezing (32°) this week.

Here's the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

We have several Mid-Michigan counties under a Winter Weather Advisory. Get the latest information on your area right here.

Tonight & Monday

Mostly cloudy skies from this afternoon will eventually give way to some light snow later this evening.

The main time frame for this light snow/mix will be late Sunday into early Monday morning. Winds will also begin to increase mainly from the south around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times.

We'll start out with some snow for your Monday, with the potential for a wintry mix near and along I-69.  Roads will be slick in some spots, but overall mainly wet.  You may want to add just a couple of minutes onto your morning commute. 

Highs by the afternoon will approach the mid 30s, with a west wind from 10 to 20 mph.

As for snow totals, we can expect a general 1-3" regionwide when all is said and done by Monday afternoon.

Some locally higher totals along US-127 and west could approach 4". We'll also keep an eye on some possible mixing farther south into Monday morning. This is an overall look at the snow potential for the region.

Nothing major by any means, but just enough to make for some slick travel for Monday morning. Good news is with temperatures closer to freezing, salt on the roads will be more effective in the melting process. 

Next Week

We will have the chance for a few more light rounds of mixed precipitation Tuesday morning and then again Wednesday. Some minor accumulations will be possible, but nothing major.

The bigger story will be the "warmer" temperatures for the beginning of the week. 

Not only do we look to reach above freezing (32°), but we look to have a run at hitting 40° for some on Tuesday!

Check out the temperature trend going into next week.

Late week is looking mainly dry before more precipitation chances return by next weekend. Stay tuned!

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

