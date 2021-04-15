Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! Yet another winter-like morning with cold temperatures, some scattered rain and snow showers. Luckily, the snow is not here to stay!
Today
The rain and snow showers this morning will change over to plain rain by lunchtime. From there, hit-or-miss showers will persist throughout the afternoon and early evening, meaning we'll need to be prepared for some messy travel throughout the day. Expect chilly conditions to remain in place too, with highs only set for the mid-40s. We'll also maintain a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Can you say Michigan?? From nearly 30 degrees above average last Thursday, to around 10 degrees below average this week ... simply amazing.
Tonight
Any scattered shower activity will taper off by the late evening (9 to 10pm), and that will give way to a dry overnight! We'll hang on to mostly cloudy skies, but could see a slight clearing for our western locations along US-127. Lows will settle into the mid 30s, but we'll still have some breezy conditions. A northwest wind will prevail at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 at times.
Friday & Weekend Ahead
We'll have a little more sunshine for your Friday! There will still be some clouds in the mix however. Highs will at least be back up into the mid 50s, which brings us in right around average!
The weekend is looking good for temperatures, maintaining around the mid to upper 50s, but I'm sure we all would like to see 70s again...soon! The weekend is looking dry overall too, with only small chances (around 20%) for isolated shower activity both days.
Stay warm, everyone!
