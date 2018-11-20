Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Snow returned yesterday evening and yet another slick morning commute awaits as you step out the door today with snow covering some area roads. It's not a bad idea this morning to build a little extra time into that morning drive.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have fallen into the 20s in many spots, which certainly isn't helping our case with snow sticking to some of our area roads this morning.
While it's wise to use caution on all roads this morning, elevated surfaces such as bridges and entrance/exit ramps will be places you'll want to be extra careful with as you start today.
Snow will continue for the next few hours before eventually winding down. Once it does, we expect to stay pretty quiet for the rest of the daylight period under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Even with some breaks in the cloud cover, temperatures won't respond much. We expect highs to top out in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon, with a wind chill keeping the real feel more like the teens and 20s.
Our next snow quickly follows on the heels of our departing system this morning, with the next round set to arrive later this evening. This round is expected to be lighter, with accumulations expected to be less than 1".
Overnight lows fall into the 20s again tonight, but we'll feel more like the teens in many spots as winds will stay breezy out of the west overnight, around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
