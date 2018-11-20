Happy Tuesday! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful day.
Snow returned yesterday evening and left us with another slick morning commute. Still for the remainder of the day, give yourself some extra time before hitting the roads.
Today & Tonight
Snow showers are winding down this afternoon. Once it does end, we expect to stay mostly quiet for the rest of the daylight period under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Even with some breaks in the cloud cover, temperatures won't respond much. We expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s this afternoon, with a wind chill keeping the real feel more like the teens and 20s.
Our next snow system quickly follows on the heels, with the next round set to arrive later this evening. This round is expected to be lighter, with accumulations expected to be less than 1".
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the 20s again tonight, but it'll feel more like the teens in many spots as winds stay breezy out of the west overnight, around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
