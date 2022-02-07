Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great start to the week and it was a smooth transition back to work and back to school.
Some light snow has passed through the region today but it doesn't appear to be causing too many issues for the evening drive tonight. Traffic flow is good on our traffic map and visibility looks good, too.
If you have any evening plans tonight, be sure to check our Interactive Radar.
This Evening & Overnight
One thing working in our favor today and into this evening are temperatures that are a little closer to the freezing point. Road treatments are far more effective at these temperatures than the low teens and single digits.
Snow should largely end before midnight, with skies having a chance to break up a bit into tomorrow morning. They won't clear out entirely, but we should be able to poke some holes in the overcast.
Temperatures will fall into the teens for overnight lows, so be careful tomorrow morning as any roads that remain wet overnight could get a bit slick. Wind chills will likely fall to the single digits with a 5-10 mile per hour westerly flow.
Tuesday
We'll have a chance to sneak in some sunshine on Tuesday as a brief round of high pressure passes by to our south. Despite our winds turning to the southwest, highs will be in the same vicinity as today, right around the upper 20s to near 30.
With that zone of high pressure passing through, we should manage a few breaks of sun between the clouds, but it's looking like there will at least be periods of mostly cloudy skies mixed in, too.
Dry weather is expected through Tuesday and Tuesday night, before our next round of snow showers, perhaps with some mix, moves in on Wednesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
