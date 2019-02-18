Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Snow returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday and there will no doubt be some snow-covered roads on your morning commute, especially from the Tri-Cities on southward.
Today & Tonight
While snow may be out there this morning, we do expect that snow to gradually fade over the next few hours. Standard Michigan winter-driving rules apply this morning, be sure to take it easy. If you do that, you'll be just fine.
Temperatures as you head out the door this morning will largely be in the teens, with our coldest wind chills in the single numbers.
Clouds will gradually break up from north to south as the day goes along, allowing for some sunshine this afternoon and early evening before sunset, which is now at 6:10 PM by the way.
With that sunshine later on, we'll have a chance to see highs rebound in the lower and middle 20s for most areas this afternoon.
Skies remain mostly clear overnight, and with light winds to go along with a fresh batch of snow cover from last night and this morning, we're set up for a big cool down.
Expect overnight lows to settle into the single numbers, possibly below 0 in spots as we head toward Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
