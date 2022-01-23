Good Sunday afternoon Mid-Michigan, we hope your weekend has been going well so far! A clipper to our southwest has provided a little more influence on the area during the late overnight hours, keeping more persistent snow in parts of Mid-Michigan this morning. Past this morning's snow, the next best chance of snow comes in on Monday with another clipper.
Afternoon
The northerly wind behind last night's clipper will provide some lake-effect snow showers in the Thumb and near the Saginaw Bay this afternoon. Clouds also break up inland providing some rays of sunshine before sundown later today!
High temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than Saturday, only reaching up to around 20 degrees. There won't be as much of a breeze today, but enough to bring wind chills into the teens.
Tonight
Clouds will thicken back up again through the overnight hours as the next clipper system approaches. We'll see snowfall from that system come in late during the overnight hours, closer to sunrise on Monday.
The clouds will help to keep temperatures from sinking too far tonight. Rather than lows near-zero, we'll keep lows closer to 10 degrees tonight.
Monday
The potential for a clipper system Monday is still looking good with the latest data this morning. Most of the lower peninsula will see widespread steady snowfall, but the core of the low and the highest snowfall totals from this system appear to stay along I-96, south of our viewing area. The morning commute should mostly be in good shape with snow starting to move in from the north and west. The evening commute will have travel slowdowns as snow adds up throughout the course of the day.
Amounts don't look extreme with this system, but an overall 1-3" looks good when all said and done going into Tuesday morning. Some locally higher totals near 4" are possible, especially over in the Thumb and locations along I-69.
While not a lot, this is looking to be more of a shovel-able snow for many. With temperatures in the teens and 20s, this will be more of a fluffy, light snow that can blow around easier. Watch for some reduced visibility. Like always, stay tuned for updates through the rest of the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
