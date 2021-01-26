If you've had an appetite for snow lately, our weather had what you were looking for on Tuesday! Now with a fresh blanket on the ground, it's about to get cold!
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 11:00 PM for the following counties: HURON, LAPEER, SANILAC, TUSCOLA
Tonight
Snow has quickly dissipated over most of the state this evening as the storm system responsible departs toward New England. Areas of the Thumb may continue to see some periodic lake effect snow showers due to lingering northeasterly winds, but for the rest of the region the snow is all but finished at this point.
As we progress into the overnight period, winds will take a turn toward the north. This will allow many inland locations to see some clearing, which will continue into Wednesday morning. Those winds will be bringing in some sharply colder air though, with lows headed into the middle and lower teens and wind chills easily into the single-digits.
Wednesday
Arctic high pressure will begin a gradual approach from the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, leading to the return of quieter weather. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, giving us a chance to finish cleaning up after Tuesday's snow. Expect a cold day though, with highs only slated for the low to mid 20s. That will put us 5 or more degrees below average for late-January, and it will be getting even colder on Wednesday night.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue on Wednesday night, but with lighter winds taking over, temperatures will tank. Expect lows in the single-digits, with wind chills near 0 even with the lighter winds.
Stay warm, everyone!
