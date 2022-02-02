Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've enjoyed the snow or have managed to stay inside and warm with our latest round of winter weather.
Snow has stuck around since this morning and while we'll start to see it wind down this evening, it will still be a couple of hours before it ends completely. It's one of those evenings that if you don't have to go out, maybe put those errands off for a night. This will allow road crews a chance to get caught up efficiently.
If you do have to head out, track the snow with our Interactive Radar!
This Evening & Overnight
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in place for the same counties as yesterday, but are expected to expire as scheduled or be cancelled slightly ahead depending on location.
As we've mentioned the last few days, regardless of warning/advisory for your town, roads have been a mess, so take it easy wherever you are if you've seen snow today.
Snow, while still expected to last through the evening, will under go a diminishing trend from northwest to southeast across the TV5 viewing area. Snowfall rates should also start to diminish if they haven't already.
Additional snowfall accumulations (starting from 4 PM forward) are generally expected to be around 1-3" in the advisory area, with 2-3" in the warning zone. This snow will be a bit fluffier than the start of the event, meaning it will have a tendency to blow around a little bit more, so some drifting will be possible.
Temperatures have fallen into the teens and 20s, and will keep falling through the night, so any additional snow should be able to recoat the roads fairly easily. Overnight lows will settle in the upper single numbers to teens.
For schools that are in session tomorrow, plan for wind chills in the single digits or slightly below zero for the morning bus stops and commutes.
Thursday
Beyond a few spotty snow showers, we should be much less active on Thursday. The best chance for a few snow showers during the day Thursday will be areas downwind of Lake Huron as a north northeasterly wind flow takes over tomorrow, around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
High temperatures under mostly cloudy skies will be stuck in the teens, with wind chills of course running much cooler than that.
Generally dry weather should continue into the late evening and overnight, with overnight lows settling in the single digits for Friday morning. Wind chills will have a good chance to fall below zero Friday night with any sort of wind.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
