Good Monday evening! We hope you've had a great start to the week.
Snow has moved in today, bringing snow lovers at least a little bit of satisfaction, but with that comes issues out on the roads and we've certainly seen our fair share today. Although snow should gradually wind down this evening, plan for slick travel to linger through the night.
This Evening & Overnight
Snow will keep tapering off through the evening, but with temperatures expected to run well below freezing, plan for slick travel to remain a possibility all night long, especially on untreated roads.
Accumulation through the rest of this evening will remain fairly minor, with most areas picking up less than 1" from the evening drive forward.
A few spotty lake-effect snow showers will be possible through the late evening and overnight, but the coverage will be much less than today.
Skies will have a chance to clear out a bit in places overnight, which should allow plenty of temperatures to fall into the single digits, even below zero. Even if actual temperatures remain above zero, wind chills will certainly have a chance to drop below.
Tuesday
Snow won't be as widespread Tuesday, but lake-effect snow showers are expected for the second day of the workweek. Despite that chance, some areas will have a chance to wake up to some sunshine to start the day.
Clouds will quickly take over into the afternoon and evening, with snow showers becoming more likely during that time. While accumulations should remain minor (under 1"), highs are expected to be stuck in the teens on Tuesday, so snow should be able to stick to the roads fairly easily.
Any snow showers should wind down into Tuesday night, with skies clearing out into Wednesday morning. This will lead to a very cold start to the day on Wednesday, with many locations expected to fall below zero for overnight lows.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
