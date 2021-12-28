Enough snow to freshen up what's already on the ground tonight, before we set our sights on quieter weather for the end of 2021!
Tonight
Occasional light to moderate snow will continue this evening as an area of low pressure tracks in from Iowa and Wisconsin. Plan on some extra driving time if you will be heading out, as roads will at least be wet, and may become snow-covered in less-traveled areas. Steady snow will wrap up by midnight, with isolated rain and snow showers will linger on into Wednesday morning until the system passes east of the region. Total snow accumulation around 1"-2" is still expected in most locations.
Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s on Tuesday evening, and will inch closer to the mid 30s by morning. Expect light ESE winds at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
Isolated rain and snow showers will remain a possibility until around noon on Wednesday, and could make for some additional slick spots on the morning commute. Cloudy skies will stay behind into the afternoon, with a small shot at a few peeks of sun. Clouds will get some reinforcement by evening as yet another small disturbance tracks toward the Great Lakes, but conditions will remain dry until around midnight. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 30s, as winds pivot into the west at 5-10 mph.
A few snow showers will be possible overnight Wednesday, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Lows will take a chillier turn into the mid 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
