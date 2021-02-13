Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
After a snowy start to the weekend, Valentine's Day tomorrow is looking to be on the colder side, but trending drier than Saturday.
However, several snow chances will carry into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Get the latest for your area on the Weather Alerts page of our website.
Tonight
Snow showers will continue into this evening before wrapping up for most going past midnight into Sunday morning. Watch for slick spots if out driving.
Folks north of the Bay and into the Thumb closer to the lakeshore could still have some more lake effect snow showers to deal with a touch longer. All will come to and end Sunday morning due to a wind shift to the northwest.
Additional accumulations will be around 1" for most. Those located closer to the lakeshore and within the advisory could see another 1-3" before all is said and done.
Overall, we'll have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will take a dive off the deep-end into the single digits. Wind chills tonight will be sub-zero with north winds around 5 mph.
Sunday (Valentine's Day)
Your Valentine's Day forecast is looking a little more on the cold and blustery side.
Temperatures will only reach the upper teens near 20, and wind chills will be held back into the teens and single digits at times after factoring in a 5 to 10 mph northwest wind.
We're also revert back to more of a classic lake effect scenario with northwest winds off Lake Michigan. The slight chance for a few isolated snow showers throughout the day can't be ruled out.
Overall, partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist with some sunshine mixing in at times.
Stay warm, everyone!
