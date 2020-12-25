Good morning Mid-Michigan. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family and friends! We hope you have a great holiday.
We're headed into a cold Christmas, with the chance for some that it could be a white one along with even colder wind chills.
Several chances for rain & snow will exist in the extended forecast too.
Here's the latest!
Christmas Day
Many areas waking up to some snow falling this morning. Perfect for Christmas morning! :D If you do have to venture out for anything, give yourself some extra time driving out on the roads. Slick spots with snow showers and temperatures below freezing will be likely.
The storm system just off to our east has tracked slightly to the west and is allowing for some more organized snow shower activity to clip the east side of the state for folks in the Thumb.
Minor accumulations of a few inches of snow will be likely in these locations by later tonight. Locations from the Tri-Cities north and west are likely to pick up a light dusting of snow, but generally less than 0.5" of total accumulation. White Christmas or not, we can all look forward to some festive snow falling on the holiday!
Scattered lake effect snow showers will also stay in the mix and continue off Lake Michigan and Huron throughout Christmas Day, intensifying a bit as winds pick back up to around 5-15 mph out of the NW with gusts near 20+mph at times.
High temperatures going into this afternoon will stay cold into the mid 20s. Wind chills will remain stuck in the teens and single-digits. Make sure to dress warmly if heading out on the holiday!
Snow showers along with lake-effect snow showers look to continue into the evening and early overnight hours before starting to wrap up into Saturday morning.
Lows tonight will be staying cold. Dropping into the teens and low 20s. Wind chills tonight continue to feel like the single digits into the weekend.
Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Weekend Outlook
Our last weekend of 2020 is looking to stay mainly quiet compared to days previous.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected for your Saturday. A few lingering lake effect snow showers; especially farther north near Roscommon can't be ruled out.
Highs Saturday will be a touch warmer in the low 30s. Wind chills still making it feel like the teens into the afternoon hours.
First half of Sunday looking to remain dry. More clouds going into the afternoon will be expected. Chance for rain and snow showers look to arrive as early as the afternoon. Better chances come into the evening and overnight hours into Monday.
Highs on Sunday reaching back into the mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.